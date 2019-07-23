WATCH | Gwijo Squad's support for the Boks will give you all the feels
If you’re not familiar with the Gwijo Squad, what rock have you been living under?
A video of the popular rugby supporters' group, the Gwijo Squad, singing, dancing and chanting war cries is making the rounds on social media, and it has sparked all the right feels.
The original video was posted on the Gwijo Squad Twitter page. At the time of publishing this article, it had been viewed more than 32,000 times.
THIS. MOMENT. WAS. MAGICAL!— Gwijo Squad (@GwijoSquad) July 21, 2019
After the match, Siya Kolisi and some of Boks, came to support us and while there we figured that he was requesting a particular gwijo. ???
So we gave him what he wanted! ? #GwijoAtTheRugby
MAGICAL! pic.twitter.com/vDYsKSOw33
The Gwijo Squad has rapidly gained popularity since making its first public appearance when Springbok captain Siya Kolisi became the first black player to lead the national rugby team last year in June at Ellis Park.
Since then the Gwijo Squad has gone on to add its voice at venues such as the Wanderers Stadium in support of the Proteas.
The group sings traditional Xhosa songs, contemporary hits and chants war cries, and has again promised to throw its support behind the Springboks in their matches in the World Cup in Japan.