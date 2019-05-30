Aubrey Poo slams decision to merge arts and culture and sport and recreation

The decision to combine the ministries of sport and recreation and arts and culture has been met with anger and disappointment from some in the entertainment industry, including veteran actor Aubrey Poo.

President Cyril Ramaphosa announced the merger of the two ministries in his address to the nation on Wednesday evening, when he announced his cabinet.

It is one of several ministerial mergers to make for a leaner cabinet.

Aubrey has seen a lot in his 20-year career and the former Muvhango and Isidingo actor took to social media after the announcement to share his disappointment at the decision.

"This is disappointing for the arts! A merging of the Department of Arts & Culture with Sports and Recreation means the arts will get diluted/put in the back burner with priority being given to sports, given the glam and flamboyance that comes with it."