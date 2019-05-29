Ramaphosa in marathon meeting with alliance partners over cabinet list

President Cyril Ramaphosa is holding a marathon meeting with the ANC’s alliance partners to brief them on the cabinet appointments he is expected to make on Wednesday afternoon.

By lunchtime, the meeting was still going on at the Union Buildings in Pretoria. It had started at 10m.

Ramaphosa has given no indication yet of exactly when he will make the announcement of cabinet appointments.

Sowetan understands that Ramaphosa presented the names of those who he has chosen for his cabinet.

The names were then to be discussed and thereafter the media will be briefed.

The phones of some of the leaders who attended the meeting were still off at 1pm.