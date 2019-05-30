Size of President Cyril Ramaphosa's cabinet explained

President Cyril Ramaphosa's commitment to drastically reduce the size of his executive was put on the backburner as Ramaphosa had to compete against appeasing political factions.

Insiders said Ramaphosa's push to do away with deputy minister positions in many portfolios was not accepted by ANC leaders and had to balance lobbying from alliance partners.

Ramaphosa only cut his executive by 10 people‚ reducing the number of ministers that served under him at the end of the fifth administration from 34 people to 28 people.

There are now 34 deputy ministers with many combined ministries having two deputy ministers.

"To promote greater coherence‚ better co-ordination and improved efficiency‚ we have combined a number of portfolios‚ thereby reducing the number of ministers from 36 to 28‚" Ramaphosa said - referring to the 36 ministers that served under Zuma.