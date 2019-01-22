Amateurs cry foul to Boxing SA

Some Gauteng trainers have raised concerns about Boxing SA's decision to use "an unsuitable gym" for amateur boxers to make their way into professional ranks this weekend.

They say the VIP Gym, owned by ex-professional boxer Harry Ramogoadi, in Benoni, is not known and its location is way out of their reach.

Instead, the trainers say, there are better gyms in townships that should have been given the opportunity to host that ceremony.

BSA COO Cindy Nkomo responded yesterday: "We requested people who have gyms to give them space. This year the VIP Gym was made available at no cost. The concern is valid but if there is a venue available for next year's sparring in townships, then it will be welcomed."

The sparring began last last Saturday in the Western Cape, and this weekend it will be the turn of Gauteng and Durban.