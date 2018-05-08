Angie Motshekga's son in fight over lavish property

As a result, Absa obtained a sale in execution order to authorise the sheriff of the court to sell the house by auction in November 2017.

At this auction Motshekga, 26, through his business, Mukoni Properties, snatched the property and immediately took occupation.

However, according to the documents, Agliotti, the owner of a luxurious 5-star guesthouse called Luna Serena in Sandton, did not take kindly to losing the house. According to the papers, she raised money through an unknown person and cleared the arrears on the house in March.

After making payments, the lawyers who were tasked with registering the property into Motshekga's company name decided to halt the process allegedly on the instruction of Absa, which stated that it reinstated Agliotti's bond on the property because she cleared all arrears on her accounts.

Motshekga confirmed that he filed papers in court to interdict Agliotti from claiming the house back from him.

He said he had to sell three of his cars to raise funds to pay lawyers to represent him on the matter. Motshekga said he bought the Bryanston, Joburg north, property for R1.9-million at an auction.

However, he said ever since taking occupation of the house, Agliotti has been harassing him with fake police officers trying to evict him from the house illegally.

"I have asked the court to stop the registration of the property back to Danica's name because it is now mine. We complied with every requirement when we acquired the property, but still she kept showing up at the house with fake police officers to try to kick me out," he said.