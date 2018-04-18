From starter-pack to glo-up: a 2018 car model for every pocket

Hyundai hasn’t been particularly known for the speed of its vehicles, but rather for its production of safe cars in terms of design and performance. The Korean company has failed to challenge its European counterparts when it comes to adding zing to its cars but that looks like it’s about to change with its Turbo Elite Sport powered by a turbo-charged 1.6 litre engine. However, although The Turbo Elite Sport is fast, it doesn’t have the vvvvrrrrppphhhhaaaaa of its German counterparts.

The interior is plush, and the cabin comfortable, roomy and quiet, with not much wind noise coming through. The car can comfortably seat four adults in its leather-clad sport seats, and accommodate their luggage with ease in the voluminous 458l boot space. The front grille and taut design give it a sporty look, while the back has a rather subtle boot spoiler and quad exhaust pipes to show its intention to its rivals. The five-spoke 17’’ alloy wheels compliment the car and enhance its look. The car pushes out a respectable 150kW and 265Nm of torque, delivered through a seven-speed gear transmission, with the obligatory shift paddles behind the steering wheel. I felt a bit of a turbo lag when I put my foot down, but that is momentary, because, once the turbo kicks in, the car just vanishes into the horizon.

The infotainment dashboard has your standard 8-inch infotainment touchscreen that has a satnav, USB ports for your mobile devices, and Bluetooth. However, I found it quite disappointing, as it looked and felt outdated, and was not as intuitive as I would expect in a car of this price range.

But, in general, this car ticks all the right boxes, considering its pricing, at R400 000. It also comes with a seven-year/200 000kms powertrain warranty. Hyundai has managed to produce a good package, and one can only imagine the company taking it up a notch up with its next-generation Elantra. This Korean giant has made its intentions loud and clear.

