Book explores exploding trend of pastor-preneurship across SA

TITLE: God's Servants or Money Grubbers?

AUTHOR: Thabile Mange

PUBLISHER: Self

REVIEWER: Tumo Mokone

In this book, social activist and commentator Mange adds his voice to a topic that has caught the attention of the nation - that of self-styled pastors and prophets who are in it for the money.

In fact, the book comes out at a time when the misbehaviour of some of these "men of God" has reached outrageous levels of absurdity, if not straight out sinfulness.

The author relies on newspaper articles pointing to unsavoury activities of the pastors to build his case against the "grubbers".

Mange indicates how the quest for wealth by proponents of prosperity theology can also lead to splits and open warfare between rivals.

Using Sowetan reports from back in 2013, he cites the case of two pastors who happened to have been a married couple at the time. Pastor Azwihangwisi Nemavhoni and his wife Margaret co-founded a "ministry" in Venda. But for the love of power or money - or both - Margaret broke away to lead a ministry preaching about money.

While the SA Council of Churches, representing established mainstream churches, naturally criticised her as a scammer, the husband's backing of this notion is surprising.

In another case taken from a recent Sowetan report, a Limpopo pastor grabbed R49000 meant for college fees because the young student who "donated' it was driven by the "vision of God".