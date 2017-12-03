Mqwebu's cookbook a fusion feast

TITLE: Through the Eyes of an African Chef

AUTHOR: Nompumelelo Mqwebu

PUBLISHER: Self-published

REVIEWER: Mothusi Masemola

Nompumelelo Mqwebu's cookbook, Through The Eyes Of An African Chef, tells of her packing her bags for a foreign land, only to realise that the treasure she was intently searching for was left back at home.

Mqwebu cooks traditional South African food in a sophisticated manner. Her dishes, eloquently put into small baskets and plates representing the spirit of Africa, range from amadumbe to mokoki and insima, and samp in bone marrow. Then there is honey-glazed springbok and mealie rice, with isijingi as a pudding.

"We have a rich heritage of food, which was organically grown. When you travel to Europe, people are only interested in how well you can cook South African food."

Mqwebu, a professional chef, described the challenges of her journey to Ballymaloe cookery school in Ireland.

"I had no money. I begged, I pleaded and I borrowed."

Mqwebu said it took her four to five years to actually have the book published because of the costs involved.

"I did an event for government, I told them I would cook for them. Then I told them 'by the way, there is a book so some of the money will go to the book'."

Mqwebu beat her financial challenges by saving a portion of the profits from the events she hosted for the cost of publishing the book.

Her passion to grow food organically has translated to local small farmers.

"I am working with several women farmers to assist them with growing vegetables organically. The women feel liberated when they grow their own food," she said.