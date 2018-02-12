'Prophet of Doom' found guilty

Controversial Limpopo pastor Lethebo Rabalago reacted with shock when the state called for his bail to be revoked.

Rabalago, 26, infamous for spraying Doom insecticide on his congregants, was found guilty by magistrate Frans Mahodi in the Mookgophong Magistrate's Court on Friday on seven charges - three for wrongful use of an agricultural remedy, which is in contravention of the Agricultural Remedies and Stock Remedies Act 36 of 1947; and four counts of assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm.

The court also found Rabalago unlawfully and intentionally published and distributed on Facebook a false and misleading Doom advertisement.

"Now that he has been found guilty he must be kept in custody until his sentencing. He is a guilty man," prosecutor Chris Maruma said.

Rabalago opened his mouth in disbelief when he heard he should be jailed.

However, Rabalago's lawyer, Edmond Lubisi, disagreed.

"We should allow court processes to be finalised. We are asking the court to postpone the matter for us to study the judgment and mitigate," he said.

Mahodi extended Rabalago's bail and postponed the case to February 22.