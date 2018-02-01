Lost spectacles delay ‘Prophet of Doom’ judgement

The magistrate presiding over the case of controversial Limpopo pastor Lethebo

Rabalago never saw it coming.

But yesterday, Magistrate Frans Mahodi, who was supposed to hand down judgment on Rabalago's case of spraying doom on his congregants to "cure" them, had to postpone the hearing after Rabalago's lawyer missed his appearance because he apparently lost his pair of spectacles.

The pastor is facing four counts of assault and contravening the Agricultural Act 37 of 1947.

Prosecutor Chris Marume yesterday told the Mokgophong Magistrate's Court that he got a call from Rabalago's lawyer informing him that he had his spectacles stolen.

"He said he couldn't make it to court because he relies solely on them for clear eyesight. He said he will be available next week as he has ordered another pair of spectacles," Marume said.