Lost spectacles delay ‘Prophet of Doom’ judgement
The magistrate presiding over the case of controversial Limpopo pastor Lethebo
Rabalago never saw it coming.
But yesterday, Magistrate Frans Mahodi, who was supposed to hand down judgment on Rabalago's case of spraying doom on his congregants to "cure" them, had to postpone the hearing after Rabalago's lawyer missed his appearance because he apparently lost his pair of spectacles.
The pastor is facing four counts of assault and contravening the Agricultural Act 37 of 1947.
Prosecutor Chris Marume yesterday told the Mokgophong Magistrate's Court that he got a call from Rabalago's lawyer informing him that he had his spectacles stolen.
"He said he couldn't make it to court because he relies solely on them for clear eyesight. He said he will be available next week as he has ordered another pair of spectacles," Marume said.
Clad in a maroon blazer and brown trousers, Rabalago walked into the court flanked by four bodyguards.
Rabalago, famously known as the "Prophet of Doom", was earlier ordered by the court to make a call to his lawyer to tell him to come to court to no avail.
Rabalago said he spoke to his lawyer on Tuesday night and that he could hear over the phone that he was not well.
Mahodi lambasted the lawyer in absentia, citing delaying tactics. "As an attorney you can't have a single pair of spectacles, it is unacceptable. This matter has been dragging [on] for long and judgment is ready."
Rabalago stands accused of spraying his congregants with the pesticide, claiming he was healing them of their diseases as
directed by God.
Commission for the Promotion and Protection of Cultural, Religious and Linguistic Communities' commissioner, Richard Botha, said they were disappointed that the absence of spectacles could delay the judgment. "This kind of unnecessary postponement causes undue stress to complainants. We need to teach our people about their rights in church so that they can report any contravention."