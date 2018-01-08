Growing emotional intelligence

Every parent's wish is for their child to be book-smart. However, Mavis Ureke, a human behavioural specialist, says that your child's emotional intelligence is just as important, if not more so.

Ureke, an accomplished author, has co-written a new book with her 10-year-old son, titled ABC's of Emotions, and it talks about the importance of your child's emotional intelligence, as well as how parents can develop it.

Ureke says she was motivated to write the book because she realised that there are not many resources out there that children and parents can use to learn emotional intelligence. But what exactly is emotional intelligence, and what is the best way for parents to teach their children?

"Emotional intelligence is the ability to understand and manage one's emotions and those of others. To manage emotions, one needs to first correctly identify the emotion, experience it without suppressing, repressing or denying it, then release it and get the message that the emotion is giving you," Ureke says.

While most people are more accustomed to IQ as opposed to EQ, Ureke explains that there is a big difference between the two.