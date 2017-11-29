The Labour Laws Amendment Bill‚ which was passed by the National Assembly on Tuesday‚ is a landmark achievement for parental rights as it allows for all parents to access parental leave‚ regardless of gender.

“This Bill is a landmark achievement for LGBTQI (Lesbian‚ Gay‚ Bisexual‚ Transsexual‚ Queer and Intersex) people and for sexual orientation and gender identity rights in South Africa since it is gender-neutral and allows for adoption and surrogacy leave‚” Sonke Gender Justice’s Wessel van den Berg said on Wednesday.

Van den Berg‚ Sonke’s children’s rights and positive-parenting unit manager‚ said the Bill allowed for adoption and surrogacy leave‚ which was not available before.

“The Bill now allows for all parents to access leave. This includes fathers and adoptive parents‚” Van den Berg said.

In terms of the Bill‚ an employee who is a parent and who is not entitled to maternity leave‚ is entitled to ten consecutive days’ parental leave when their child is born or when an adoption order is granted.