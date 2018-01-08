Thieves, semi-thieves and pseudo saints hold the beloved country to ransom

As we try to get back to normal life, many South Africans feel as though 2017 left a big political question hanging in the air.

There was a great expectation that the ANC conference would, once and for all, provide clarity and direction. Many people thought that victory by Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma would mean the end of the ANC as a governing party in 2019.

The other side of this belief was that Cyril Ramaphosa could save the ANC.

But, even with Ramaphosa at the top, most South Africans are still not sure if the ANC - or the country - will be saved.

This is because ANC delegates decided to elect a combination of thieves, semi-thieves and pseudo-saints.

The paradox is that no one has won, and no one has lost. It is a stalemate.

Ironically, Ramaphosa is the most worried man. He knows that the thieves sitting next to him at Luthuli House will watch his every move.

The top six is indeed a divided house, and so is the national executive committee (NEC).

When there is a deadlock, the matter will be escalated to the national working committee (NWC), and ultimately to a paralysed NEC.

The first test of strength is what to do with the national liability called Jacob Zuma.

Ramaphosa wants Zuma out, but the thieves at Luthuli House know that Zuma will not go to jail alone - remember Bathabile Dlamini's "smallernyana" skeletons?

The thieves in leadership will fight tooth and nail to keep Zuma in the Union Buildings, to show Ramaphosa that his wings cannot fly.