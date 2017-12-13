A Cape Town mother’s victory after a six-year legal battle will mean lower school fees for thousands of single parents.

The Supreme Court of Appeal ruled on Wednesday that if one parent refuses to provide proof of income‚ public schools have to grant a fee exemption based solely on the custodial parent’s income.

Michelle Saffer began her fight in 2011 when Fish Hoek High School refused to grant her a fee exemption for her daughter‚ saying it needed to see her former husband’s financial statements.

The school said Saffer and her former husband were a “family unit”‚ and when an application was made for financial assistance the “annual gross combined income” of both biological parents had to be considered.

Because the former couple had a difficult relationship‚ she was not able to secure her ex-husband’s assistance.

When the school turned down her application in 2013‚ Saffer won an order from the High Court in Cape Town that each parent was liable for half of their child’s school fees.