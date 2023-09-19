How was the journey playing a character who went from being on top of her game to having things fall apart so quickly?
"Season 1 was quite something for Linda. I think the emotional rollercoaster was a snippet of what's to come. You watch her finding her place within the Bhengu household and empire and being so close to taking over as the next CEO to her world turned upside down with her secret, which is her and Thando's relationship, and her heart being broken by her first love.
We end things with her being kicked out of the Bhengu mansion and her heart broken and having to figure out who she is now that she doesn't have the Bhengu name behind her.
Do you relate to Linda in any way ?
I think what I relate to and admire about her is her fierceness and how determined she is. She is a hard-worker and she's very ambitious.
She knows what she wants and how to get it and she will stop at nothing to get it, and I relate very strongly to that. Her tenacity, her ability to withhold and bounce back and her sense of tenacity is like no another, I absolutely relate to her bravery as well, how she stand for the truth no matter what.
She has probably been the most challenging character I had to play and the most rewarding with regards to being able to represent a marginalised minority group, which is the LBTQI+ community, and tell a love story that's honest and true.
Linda my most challenging character yet – Nambitha
Family ties severed in Savage Beauty season 2
‘We get to watch their love story unfold and them creating a life with each other’
Image: Supplied
Award-winning actress Nambitha Ben-Mazwi can't wait for viewers to see season 2 of Savage Beauty.
Created by Lebogang Mogashoa and produced by Quizzical Pictures, the series made its Netflix debut in May 2022.
In season 2, which debuts in 2024, fans can expect to see the division between Grace and Don and their children leave the mighty Bhengus vulnerable to attack by a new set of enemies who have returned to settle old scores and gain control of Bhengu Beauty.
Under the guise of supporting their pursuit for freedom from their oppressive patriarch, the mysterious new figures insinuate themselves into Grace, Phila and Linda’s minds and bedrooms, further severing familial ties.
In season 1, life turned out quite differently for Linda, and Nambitha told Sowetan's sister publication TshisaLIVE this was the most challenging and rewarding character she had to play.
How was the journey playing a character who went from being on top of her game to having things fall apart so quickly?
"Season 1 was quite something for Linda. I think the emotional rollercoaster was a snippet of what's to come. You watch her finding her place within the Bhengu household and empire and being so close to taking over as the next CEO to her world turned upside down with her secret, which is her and Thando's relationship, and her heart being broken by her first love.
We end things with her being kicked out of the Bhengu mansion and her heart broken and having to figure out who she is now that she doesn't have the Bhengu name behind her.
Do you relate to Linda in any way ?
I think what I relate to and admire about her is her fierceness and how determined she is. She is a hard-worker and she's very ambitious.
She knows what she wants and how to get it and she will stop at nothing to get it, and I relate very strongly to that. Her tenacity, her ability to withhold and bounce back and her sense of tenacity is like no another, I absolutely relate to her bravery as well, how she stand for the truth no matter what.
She has probably been the most challenging character I had to play and the most rewarding with regards to being able to represent a marginalised minority group, which is the LBTQI+ community, and tell a love story that's honest and true.
How does Linda "bounce back" in season 2?
We pick things up with her having to find her sense of identity. What does life mean and this life she has started with Thando. We get to watch their love story unfold and them creating a life with each other, so that's going to be the interesting.
I think for myself and many we've gone through a 'who am I' outside of my family. . She is finding her identity outside of what she has always known, which is her being her father's shadow and living her life seeking his approval. She needs to re-evaluate who she is and what she stands for.
Nambitha Ben-Mazwi continues to grow international résumé with King Shaka
Multitalented actor Khunou targets Hollywood, Broadway
Rosemary Zimu credits grandmom for sparking her acting flame
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Related articles
Latest Videos