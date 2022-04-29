Nambitha Ben-Mazwi shooting for the stars
Actress's career path mapped out
When Nambitha Ben-Mazwi told a friend she was gunning for Netflix next at the Queen Sono launch in 2019, little did she know that three years later she would be making history as the only South African to have starred in six Netflix productions to date.
“God listened hey. I pray about everything because for me what I do [acting] is such a purpose work... So it was manifestation, God, everything,” she says. ..
