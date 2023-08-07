Mampofu proud to have been first Nguni actor on kykNet

Oros Mampofu says playing Dr Fezile Nodada on kykNET's medical drama Hartklop took him out of his comfort zone.

He has starred in SABC's Skeem Saam, Netflix's Savage Beauty and Rhythym City, to name a few.

He said when he auditioned for the role, it was initially supposed to be an English production, but it was then moved to kykNET and he had to audition again.

“I think it helped that I grew up among Afrikaans-speakers. The producers asked for someone who understood Afrikaans and could to some degree speak it.

“I guess they were happy. Dr Fezile is a young man from the Eastern Cape with natural intelligence; someone who realised he was good at school and because of the bursaries attended better schools at a later stage.”

Oros said this type of production took more effort. It was not just a matter of tapping into emotions but also about understanding the nature of the industry he represented and spoke for.