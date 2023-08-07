Mampofu proud to have been first Nguni actor on kykNet
'I was being pulled right from my comfort zone into a totally new space'
Oros Mampofu says playing Dr Fezile Nodada on kykNET's medical drama Hartklop took him out of his comfort zone.
He has starred in SABC's Skeem Saam, Netflix's Savage Beauty and Rhythym City, to name a few.
He said when he auditioned for the role, it was initially supposed to be an English production, but it was then moved to kykNET and he had to audition again.
“I think it helped that I grew up among Afrikaans-speakers. The producers asked for someone who understood Afrikaans and could to some degree speak it.
“I guess they were happy. Dr Fezile is a young man from the Eastern Cape with natural intelligence; someone who realised he was good at school and because of the bursaries attended better schools at a later stage.”
Oros said this type of production took more effort. It was not just a matter of tapping into emotions but also about understanding the nature of the industry he represented and spoke for.
The main lesson he took from the show was that “the greatest challenge brings the greatest reward”.
“I say this because because I can't remember a single day when I went on set and wasn't anxious. I was super anxious. The first week it felt like I was on the first production in my life, and it was because I was being pulled right from my comfort zone into a totally new space and environment, with totally different and new people.
“This is a kykNET production. I'm used to Mzansi, e.tv, SABC, Netflix, but not to something that's in a totally different language and culture to what I'm accustomed. There were a lot of uncertainties and unknowns running through my mind.
"The greatest reward was when towards the end of the production we finished our last scene and shed tears. All of us were crying on set because it had taken so much out of us and everyone could feel that, but it was also beautiful because it was well rewarded.”
This chapter in his life, he said, had been a crazy journey. “You couldn't script what's happening in my life, you couldn't script my life. It's the perfect show, and a perfect production.
“Its been an honour and really exciting to watch every single step from Skeem Saam, moving from there to Savage Beauty, but I didn't imagine I would be a doctor speaking Afrikaans. It's been exciting. I look forward to what the future holds.
"It' was a cherry on top when I was told I was the first Nguni lead on kykNET. That's something no-one can take away from me. That's history, and 300 years from now, when people ask who was the first Nguni black guy on the production , they will call my name.
“It's a trophy that is priceless and I wouldn't exchange it for any amount of money. Those are the landmarks I want to hit in my career, I want to be groundbreaking, a change agent, I want to be someone doing something really special.”