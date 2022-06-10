Actress Lerato Mvelase says she wants to quit acting at 50

Television, stage and film actor Lerato Mvelase wants to quit the industry while she is still ahead.

Unlike many performers who wants to die onstage, the 40-year-old energetic actress wants to retire while she still in demand. If things go according to her plan, Mvelase wants to quit at 50, though she thinks by that time she'd still have a lot to offer the industry.

Born in Diepkloof, Soweto, Mvelase has already started working towards her goal by registering for postgraduate diploma in business management at Regenesys Business School. She does not want to stop there. Next year, she wants to register for her Master's of Business Administration (MBA) because the bigger vision is to become a minister of arts and culture or go to corporate.

As she chats to Sowetan after an amazing performance in Paul Slabolepszy’s play Borderline, that is set to open at the Market Theatre in Newtown tonight, she sounds like a woman who has got everything figured out.

She wants to acquire her doctor of philosophy (PhD) before turning 50. In 2015, she attained a degree in communication science through University of SA, which took her 10 years to complete.

“I am 40 years old this year. I started to think about where I want to be in 10 years’ time. I love performing and it has put food on the table for my kids and family, but I don’t want to be still here at 50. I told myself in these 10 years I have to get my MBA and PhD.

“I want to be in a position where I can run the arts industry. Another thing, I feel I have explored everything from TV, stage and film and I cannot die in this industry. After 50, I will act when I want to — both theatre and TV. I won’t be depending on acting. I want to quit when you still want to see more of me.”

Switching back to her current show, Mvelase plays the role of Faith Dlamini, an entrepreneur in the show Borderline. It's a gripping and powerful drama that deals with complex family relationships and the consequences of unresolved trauma. After watching the trio (Mvelase, Slabolepszy and Anthony Coleman) bringing the story to life, the show looks ready to open.