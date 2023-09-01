At the age of 80, John Kani not planning to slow down

Kani presented a short dialogue from his two shows.
“Over the years, I have learnt to put myself and family first and my work came second. Now I am 80, I feel so grea,t so honoured with my wife, seven childrenand 10 grandchildren. At least they can see that what I do is valued. I feel strong and healthy and will only retire at 95,” he said.
“We get honoured all the time but when your own government honours you, it becomes special. When former president Mbeki called me saying he was giving me an Order of Ikhamanga for my contribution, I felt humble and happy inside. When minister of sports, arts and culture Zizi Kodwa said he wanted to pay tribute and to give me flowers while I can still smell them, I could not help it but feel honoured.”
Atandwa praised his father for his passion for arts and storytelling.
“My father has a never-ending book of stories. Even today, he was speaking about an idea he has about a theatre play. He is a loving father who has taught us a lot.”
Chairperson of the Market Theatre board Phil Molefe said, “A year ago on this day, we were having lunch with Dr Kani, CEO and a member of Market Theatre, I was touched by his experience sharing. That experience gave us an idea that we must do something that will become a landmark event.
“He has a significant history with Market Theatre. The institution played a big role during apartheid and John Kani was an integral part of this journey. His role and relationship with the foundation continued to evolve over the years, from actor, director, to associate artistic director and producer.
“One of his notable contribution to the institution was his collaboration with the late Winston Ntshona and Athol Fugard. They created two plays Sizwe Banzi is Dead and The Island. The success of these plays attracted international interest as they were performed all over the world speaking about apartheid injustices. Other notable productions including Nothing But The Truth, Lion and The Lamb have not only entertained but also challenged societal norms.”
Molefe said Kani raised funds to start the Market Lab so that young people coming from disadvantaged backgrounds could learn about acting.
“Through Market Lab those young people have grown to become stars in the local TV. I sincerely want to express our profound gratitude as the Market Theatre family to Dr John Kani for his unwavering commitment to the arts and for choosing Market Theatre for his platform to express his artistic talent.”
Kodwa described Kani as a remarkable individual who has left an indelible mark on our cultural landscape.
“It is not just a random day, but it is his birthday too. I am therefore very honoured to be among his family and friends celebrating this huge milestone with him. The department started the The Van Toeka Af Living Legends recognition series to honour living legends who played a significant role in the arts and culture in SA. Dr Kani is not just a mere playwright and actor, he is a living testament to the power of art and commitment to it.”
bambalelep@sowetan.co.za
At the age of 80, John Kani not planning to slow down
Instead thespian, playwright wants to retire at 95
Image: Veli Nhlapo
Iconic actor and playwright John Kani who celebrated his 80th birthday this week has no plans of slowing down.
In fact, Kani who was honoured by the department of sports, arts and culture as part of The Van Toeka Af Living Legends recognition series on his birthday on Wednesday, wants to retire at 95.
The event attracted politicians, arts practitioners and actors, including former president Thabo Mbeki and his wife Zanele, Barney Pityana, Prof Pitika Ntuli, Max Sisulu, Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi, Mfundi Vundla, Thembi Mtshali-Jones, Florence Masebe and Zolisa Xaluva.
Music legend Sipho “Hotstix” Mabuse serenaded attendees.
Kani’s son Atandwa, Nat Ramabulana, Rosie Motene, Tumisho Masha and Motshabi Tyelele gave the audience a taste of his work.
They performed Nothing But The Truth, Sizwe Banzi is Dead and The Island, among others.
Image: Veli Nhlapo
Kani presented a short dialogue from his two shows.
“Over the years, I have learnt to put myself and family first and my work came second. Now I am 80, I feel so grea,t so honoured with my wife, seven childrenand 10 grandchildren. At least they can see that what I do is valued. I feel strong and healthy and will only retire at 95,” he said.
“We get honoured all the time but when your own government honours you, it becomes special. When former president Mbeki called me saying he was giving me an Order of Ikhamanga for my contribution, I felt humble and happy inside. When minister of sports, arts and culture Zizi Kodwa said he wanted to pay tribute and to give me flowers while I can still smell them, I could not help it but feel honoured.”
Atandwa praised his father for his passion for arts and storytelling.
“My father has a never-ending book of stories. Even today, he was speaking about an idea he has about a theatre play. He is a loving father who has taught us a lot.”
Chairperson of the Market Theatre board Phil Molefe said, “A year ago on this day, we were having lunch with Dr Kani, CEO and a member of Market Theatre, I was touched by his experience sharing. That experience gave us an idea that we must do something that will become a landmark event.
“He has a significant history with Market Theatre. The institution played a big role during apartheid and John Kani was an integral part of this journey. His role and relationship with the foundation continued to evolve over the years, from actor, director, to associate artistic director and producer.
“One of his notable contribution to the institution was his collaboration with the late Winston Ntshona and Athol Fugard. They created two plays Sizwe Banzi is Dead and The Island. The success of these plays attracted international interest as they were performed all over the world speaking about apartheid injustices. Other notable productions including Nothing But The Truth, Lion and The Lamb have not only entertained but also challenged societal norms.”
Molefe said Kani raised funds to start the Market Lab so that young people coming from disadvantaged backgrounds could learn about acting.
“Through Market Lab those young people have grown to become stars in the local TV. I sincerely want to express our profound gratitude as the Market Theatre family to Dr John Kani for his unwavering commitment to the arts and for choosing Market Theatre for his platform to express his artistic talent.”
Kodwa described Kani as a remarkable individual who has left an indelible mark on our cultural landscape.
“It is not just a random day, but it is his birthday too. I am therefore very honoured to be among his family and friends celebrating this huge milestone with him. The department started the The Van Toeka Af Living Legends recognition series to honour living legends who played a significant role in the arts and culture in SA. Dr Kani is not just a mere playwright and actor, he is a living testament to the power of art and commitment to it.”
bambalelep@sowetan.co.za
Kani’s award-winning play still relevant to issues SA is facing — Dakile
Co-producer Kani pulls out of Fences' lead role due to illness
Kani’s Fences opens at the Joburg Theatre with a strong cast
Maake ka Ncube takes on role in Kani classic
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Related articles
Latest Videos