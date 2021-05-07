Actor the first black person to be awarded the Shakespeare gong
John Kani's play wins him prestigious award
John Kani relives how he was affected after he found out that his younger brother was diagnosed with liver cancer while the veteran actor was writing his play Kunene and the King that ironically was about an actor who was struggling with stage 4 liver cancer.
His brother, who was diagnosed with stage 4 liver cancer, was buried in January last year...
