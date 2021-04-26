Entertainment

Dr John Kani honoured with prestigious Pragnell Shakespeare Award

26 April 2021 - 12:29
Dr John Kani has been honoured with an award from the Shakespeare Institute in Stratford-upon-Avon, England.
Dr John Kani has been honoured with an award from the Shakespeare Institute in Stratford-upon-Avon, England.
Image: Armand Hough

Veteran actor and playwright Dr John Kani has been honoured with the Pragnell Shakespeare Award from the Shakespeare Institute in England for his play Kunene and the King.

According to the Pragnell website, the award recognises achievement in appreciation and enjoyment of the works of William Shakespeare and the progress of Shakespearean knowledge.

Other honorees including actors Sir Ian McKellen, Dame Judy Dench and Sir Patrick Stewart. 

Taking to Twitter, John announced the win saying he was humbled by the international award.

“The Royal Shakespeare Company in England is celebrating it's 60th Anniversary. Kunene and the King by John Kani is among the 10 Best Plays the RSC has ever produced in 60 years. I am overwhelmed by this honour with pride,” said John. 

Long-time fans and supporters took to his mentions to congratulate the Lion King star for being recognised for his Shakespearean appreciation. Check them out:

The star is often applauded for his decades of work in the entertainment industry. Just last year, the star was awarded a Lifetime Achievement award from Golden Elephant productions. 

At a ceremony held in his honour, the Black Panther star revealed that he didn't realise how much interest there was in his career and work. 

“This is unbelievable. I never even knew these people were interested in the work that I do. I just wake up and do what I love best and the older I get, the more the truth gets stronger. To receive the inaugural lifetime achievement award is such a deep gesture,” said John.

John Kani honoured with lifetime achievement award

The legendary John Kani was on Saturday honoured with a a Golden Elephant Lifetime Achievement Award during the Word of Mouth Production actor ...
Entertainment
5 months ago

Wits honours late jazz diva Sibongile Khumalo with a doctorate in music

Late operatic mezzo-soprano and jazz diva Sibongile Khumalo was honoured with a doctorate in music by Wits University for being an ardent proponent ...
Entertainment
4 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

400 arrests in four days: Cele slams maskless residents in CT informal ...
Cele warns Cape Town criminals 200 new police officers are coming for them
X