Dr John Kani honoured with prestigious Pragnell Shakespeare Award
Veteran actor and playwright Dr John Kani has been honoured with the Pragnell Shakespeare Award from the Shakespeare Institute in England for his play Kunene and the King.
According to the Pragnell website, the award recognises achievement in appreciation and enjoyment of the works of William Shakespeare and the progress of Shakespearean knowledge.
Other honorees including actors Sir Ian McKellen, Dame Judy Dench and Sir Patrick Stewart.
Taking to Twitter, John announced the win saying he was humbled by the international award.
“The Royal Shakespeare Company in England is celebrating it's 60th Anniversary. Kunene and the King by John Kani is among the 10 Best Plays the RSC has ever produced in 60 years. I am overwhelmed by this honour with pride,” said John.
Long-time fans and supporters took to his mentions to congratulate the Lion King star for being recognised for his Shakespearean appreciation. Check them out:
The star is often applauded for his decades of work in the entertainment industry. Just last year, the star was awarded a Lifetime Achievement award from Golden Elephant productions.
At a ceremony held in his honour, the Black Panther star revealed that he didn't realise how much interest there was in his career and work.
“This is unbelievable. I never even knew these people were interested in the work that I do. I just wake up and do what I love best and the older I get, the more the truth gets stronger. To receive the inaugural lifetime achievement award is such a deep gesture,” said John.
