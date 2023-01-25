Legendary actor John Kani is stepping down from the lead role he is playing in a theatre show Fences due to ill health.
Co-producer Kani pulls out of Fences' lead role due to illness
Veteran actor replaced by equally talented Tumisho Masha
Image: Veli Nhlapo
Legendary actor John Kani is stepping down from the lead role he is playing in a theatre show Fences due to ill health.
Kani was supposed to play the lead role in the theatre show by American writer August Wilson.
The show is set to open at the Joburg Theatre in Braamfontein, Johannesburg, from February 2.
Kani, who is also a co-producer of the show, will be replaced by Tumisho Masha in the role of Troy.
“It is with great sadness that I have to announce that I will be stepping down from the role of Troy in August Wilson’s Fences. It is a role I have long dreamed of playing. However, a bout of vertigo and the concurrent imbalance that it causes is precluding me from stepping on stage in this demanding role,” Kani said.
“I will, however, continue to play a significant role as co-producer and continue to be part of the rehearsals, working closely with the director and the cast. I am delighted to advise that the director has chosen the highly talented and experienced actor, Tumisho Masha, to succeed me in the role.
"I have no doubt that Tumisho will do great justice to this challenging part as I would have done. I would like to wish the director, the cast, the designers and the crew great success in staging this exciting work. I am quite sure that I shall recover from this temporary medical condition and be back at work again soon,” he said.
Masha will be replaced by Lunga Radebe in portraying the role of Troy’s best friend Jim Bono.
The production also features Khutjo Green, Kani's son Atandwa and Hlomla Dandala.
Fences director Ricardo Khan said: "I'm very excited to be directing this stellar cast and look forward to playing to Joburg audiences. Rehearsals are on track with the cast in high spirit as we prepare to start previews on the 2nd of February and an official opening on the 5th of February.”
Fences is a 1985 play which tells the story of a family, headed by Troy and his wife Rose (Khutjo Green) navigating various hurdles with their son Cory (Atandwa), Troy's brother Gabriel (Sbusiso Mamba), Bono (Lunga Radebe) and Lyons (Dandala) – Troy’s son from a previous relationship.
bambalelep@sowetan.co.za
