John Kani’s brilliance shines through Kunene and the King

It is a Friday night in Jozi and the Joburg Theatre in Braamfontein is abuzz.

There's steady traffic leading to theatre's parking lot. The theatre foyer is so busy you'd be forgiven for thinking it is an opening night.

Everyone is flocking to the theatre to see Kunene and the King, a play by the legendary John Kani.

Actors, musicians and general public had come out in numbers to see Kani’s latest piece of work.

Though the play opened two weeks ago, it still draws large audiences who pack the Nelson Mandela stage with Covid-19 rules being observed.

Once the show started, it was easy to see why it scored five stars in New York Times, The Guardian, and London Theatre publications.

You can never go wrong with Kani’s productions.

Kunene and the King premiered at Stratford-upon-Avon in England, had a successful season at the UK’s West End and Royal Shakespeare Company’s Swan Theatre in London.

Written by Kani and directed by Janice Honeyman, Kunene and the King is a compelling story that is packed with with humour and a thought-provoking storyline.

You laugh from the moment the play starts.

After 96 minutes of laughing nonstop and being entertained, the whole Nelson Mandela theatre stood up and gave the legend a well-deserved standing ovation.

Kunene and the King is a story of two old men who come from different backgrounds, with one having grown up in a township and the other in an affluent suburb.