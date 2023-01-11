Maake ka Ncube takes on role in Kani classic

Screen actor Sello Maake ka Ncube returns to theatre after a five-year absence with a lead role in the iconic play, Nothing but the Truth.
He told Sowetan he would love to have been in a theatre production at least once a year. However, the creative industry, which he describes as “unfriendly” space, has not allowed him to achieve that goal.
The legend returns to stage with John Kani’s classic play, Nothing but the Truth for a season at the Theatre on The Square in Sandton. The show premiered in Makhanda in 2002 and has been performed in many theatres.
Speaking to Sowetan on Tuesday, Maake ka Ncube sounded excited to be going back to his first love.
“I am happy to be back in stage acting. It has always been my wish to dabble in the two but over the years, the creative industry has not allowed me to do that. I remember when I was acting in Generations around 2000. I can tell you comfortably that I was able to shoot the show and direct shows later in the evening.
“But somehow, as things evolved over the years, I can see that there was a concerted effort to actually close me out within the theatre space. I had fallouts with some productions because I wanted to do both. The productions did not accommodate that.”
Maake ka Ncube fell in love with Nothing but the Truth when he saw the show for the first time at the Market Theatre years ago.
The thespian, who will be playing the lead role of Sipho originally played by Kani, is not looking to outdo the iconic theatre actor. Instead, he wants to give the character of Sipho his own interpretation.
“I was supposed to do this show a long time ago but the industry has not allowed me to do theatre acting and TV acting simultaneously. I know people are going to do a comparison between us but it is not about that.
“It is about finding the affinity with the character and allowing the character to live.”
Artistic director of Theatre on The Square, Daphne Kuhn said the theatre was excited to have Maake ka Ncube as part of their programme.
“We are proud to present the outstanding South African play, Nothing but the Truth, by the award-winning actor and playwright John Kani,” said Kuhn.
Since its world premiere in 2002, Kani’s first play has been hailed as a contemporary South African classic. The show is a gripping exploration of family relationships.
“It is also an investigation between those who risked their lives to lead the struggle against apartheid, and those who returned victoriously after living in exile,” said Kuhn.
Maake ka Ncube takes on role in Kani classic
Screen actor returns to theatre after five years
