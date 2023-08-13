KZN songstresses take home major gongs at Basadi awards

The audience which packed the theatre to capacity sand and danced along to the enduring playful hit with uncontained enthusiasm.
Lwah Ndlunkulu and the Qwabe Twins were the biggest winners at the Basadi in Music Awards that took place at Joburg Theatre in Braamfontein on Saturday night.
At the well-attended event, Lwah Ndlunkulu and the Qwabe Twins – Virginia and Viggy Qwabe – walked away with two awards each for major categories.
The night in general belonged to the young women who are working hard in different genres of music, broadcasting, journalism and fashion.
Lwah Ndlunkulu who received four nominations, took home Artist of The Year and Song of The Year awards with her song Ithuba featuring Siya Ntuli.
The young singer from Hluhluwe, northern KwaZulu-Natal, lost out in the Afro-pop Artist of The Year Category which was taken by Kelly Khumalo and Music Video of The Year which went to Ingwe.
The Qwabe Twins, also of KZN, wore white suits as they collected the gongs for Duo/Collaboration of the Year and Most Streamed Song for their hit song Sobonana.
Host Unathi Nkayi did an amazing job on the night which started spectacularly with TV presenter Andile Gaelisiwe taking the audience back to the 1990s performing her song Abuti.
Lwa Ndlunkulu who was emotional as she accepted her awards thanked her boss Big Zulu for giving her the opportunity.
“Thank you to everyone who voted for me. I came to this Joburg not knowing where to start when it comes to music. I remember I did not even have a place to sleep. I used to sleep at Nkabi Nation studios but Big Zulu was not aware. I thank God for all the support I have been getting in the industry.”
On the night, Nomfundo Moh’s song Soft Life was declared the highest played song between 2022 and 2023.
Khanyisa Jaceni who has been collecting awards this year, once again won the SoftnFree Amapiano Artist of The Year while DJ of the Year went to Lady Amar while Holly Rey won Pop Artist of the Year.
Nadia Nakai won Hip-Hop Artist of The Year and Nuzu Deep took home Dance Artist of the Year.
Msaki who gave an amazing performance was named the Samro Songwriter of the Year.
Gospel Artist of the Year went to Ntokozo Mbambo. The awards also honoured women from other countries in Africa who walked away with Mosadi in Music in Africa Award.
The recipients included Berita (Zimbabwe), Mpho Sebina (Botswana), Ayra Starr (Nigeria) and Sefa (Ghana).
Lifetime achievements award recipients include Letta Mbulu, Thandeka PJ Powers, and Angelique Kidjo.
Entertainment Journalist of The Year went to Sowetan's Magazine (SMag) reporter Masego Seemela while Ntombi Ngcobo won Music TV Presenter of the Year.
Entertainment Radio Presenter of the Year went to Khutso Theledi.
Phila Tyekana who produces The Touchdown on Metro FM won Entertainment Producer of the Year.
