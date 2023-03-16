Not so long ago Nomcebo Zikode returned to SA as a Grammy Award-winning artist, and soon followed the Forbes Top Entertainer award.
The 2023 Forbes Woman Africa Awards were held at the SunBet Arena on Saturday.
Speaking to Sowetan sister publication TshisaLIVE, Nomcebo said winning the award meant a lot to her and was a humbling experience for her.
“It’s really an honour. I’m so happy. It shows that whatever I’ve been doing, putting in all my sweat and work, people do see it. For Forbes to recognise my work feels amazing. Forbes is a big brand we respect. So, to recognise me makes me feel wonderful.”
‘I believe I’ve put SA on the map’
Accolades boost muso's global reach
‘I strongly believe doors are opening’
Image: Instagram/Nomcebo Zikode
Not so long ago Nomcebo Zikode returned to SA as a Grammy Award-winning artist, and soon followed the Forbes Top Entertainer award.
The 2023 Forbes Woman Africa Awards were held at the SunBet Arena on Saturday.
Speaking to Sowetan sister publication TshisaLIVE, Nomcebo said winning the award meant a lot to her and was a humbling experience for her.
“It’s really an honour. I’m so happy. It shows that whatever I’ve been doing, putting in all my sweat and work, people do see it. For Forbes to recognise my work feels amazing. Forbes is a big brand we respect. So, to recognise me makes me feel wonderful.”
Young afrobeats star Ayra Starr taking the world by storm
Nomcebo said she was embracing this chapter in her life where she is recognised internationally more than at home and she is not complaining.
“I always believe that God’s timing is never wrong,. As much as I’ve been recognised more outside the country or overseas I don’t want to complain. Instead I want to thank God that He has made me not only for South Africans but an international artist. I’m thankful to everyone who has been supporting me in SA and to everyone who has recognised my talent, including Forbes. Maybe this is how God wanted things to unfold with me, so I’m happy."
Nomcebo, Zakes Bantwini and Wouter Kellerman won Best Global Music Performance for their collaboration Bayethe at the 65th Grammy Awards in Los Angeles.
“Winning these awards means so much for me. Every artist would love to get that recognition. Whenever I go into studio to record music I’m not going with that mentality of winning awards. I’m going to studio to do what I love with the hope of changing people’s lives and wanting to interact and touch people’s lives.”
She said she hoped the international award would inspire people who look up to her to know it is possible.
“I believe I’ve put SA on the map as another South African artist to win a Grammy after Miriam Makeba who won this award way back in 1966. I strongly believe that doors are opening. I’ve got the feeling we are going to see more South Africans winning Grammys. I feel like someone might be inspired by what has happened to me; that it is possible. It doesn’t matter where you are coming from.”
Friend says last long hug was like a goodbye
She said she had new music in store for her listeners.
“I’m working on music. I will announce on my social media platforms when I’m going to release this new music. I see people on the socials have been longing for my music, they’ve been hungry so I can’t disappoint them. We are coming back with a banger. People are going to be happy.”
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos