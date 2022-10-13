×

Entertainment

Yvonne's mission to empower women in music

You should never take anything for granted, legend says

13 October 2022 - 08:24
Joy Mphande Journalist
Yvonne Chaka Chaka will be honoured with a lifetime award at the first annual Basadi in Music Awards.
Image: Instagram/ Yvonne Chaka Chaka

While Yvonne “Chaka Chaka” Mhinga has been in the entertainment industry for several decades and received many accolades, its something she will never take for granted.

The legend will be honoured with a lifetime award at the first Basadi in Music Awards on October 15 at the Gallagher Estate Convention Centre alongside Abigail Kubeka.

As we draw near to the event, Sowetans sister publication TshisaLIVE spoke to her about the achievement and her legacy.

“Every accolade is fulfilling and means a lot to me. You should never take anything for granted,” she said.

“This means I have listened and acknowledged the work done before me because without them I would have not been able to say thank you for paving the way for us when things were not like they are today.”

Dubbed “The Princess of Africa, Yvonne has released many albums throughout her career, including Motherland, Cry for Freedom, Umqombothi, Sangoma, Bombani, Power of Africa, Kwenzenjani and Amazing Man.

Since then shes had many other ventures outside the music scene, appearing on Hotel Rwanda, Cry of Love and Foreign Demons as an actress and recently launching her homeware collection with Woolworths and her hair care range.

“I do what God has asked me to do, with the capabilities Hes given me. You dont have to wait, you just have to go out there and knock on that door. Ive always been an actress. Music has just been a little part of it.”

With all that shes achieved over the years Yvonne said theres only one mandate she puts outs at the forefront of her career, and that is being of service to other women who have come after her.

“I work with women, they empower me and I empower them. Being able to open doors for others is what I define as success. When you help others. It's not about the legacy but more about who I am helping at this point in time, who is benefiting from me now, whos life am I changing now?

“We all have different talents and purposes in life. Young people come with different talents and theres a lot we can learn from each other. Weve fought different battles so we have different knowledge.” - TimesLIVE

