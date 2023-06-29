Late Bosman gets two nominations for Basadi Music Awards

Uncle Waffles, a DJ, is nominated in the Song of the Year, Artist of the Year and DJ of the Year categories.
Afro-pop singer Lwah Ndlunkulu has received the most nominations at the second annual Basadi in Music Awards.
The nominations hosted by Candice Modiselle were announced on Thursday.
Born Lwandile Mtshali in KwaZulu-Natal, Lwah Ndlunkulu is nominated for Afro-pop Artist of the Year, Song of the Year, Artist of the Year and Music Video of the Year.
In the Afro-pop Artist of the Year category, she is up against Kelly Khumalo, Brenda Mtambo and Nomfundo Moh.
Lwah Ndlunkulu is followed closely by Uncle Waffles, Boohle and Kamo Mphela who received three nominations each.
Boohle and Kamo are nominated in the Sofn'free Amapiano of the Year, Song of the Year and Video of the Year.
Entertainment Journalist of the Year nominees are Nokuthula Zwane from News24, Andiswa Ngenyane from Daily Sun, Nokubongwa Phenyane from Isolezwe, Masego Seemela from SMag (Sowetan Magazine) and Amanda Matshaka from SA Positive News.
Reacting to her nomination, Seemela said most of what she does is never for recognition but purely for storytelling.
“I’ve been a journalist for 10 years and such a nomination is befitting in honour of a decade milestone. I must say it wasn’t an easy road – from being a shy and doubtful community journalist to growing into one’s own and being recognised as one of SA’s best entertainment raconteurs.
“Such a nomination from Basadi in Music Awards is a reminder that the sacrifices I made and the lengths I went through to give quality and compelling reporting was not in vain and it is an honour to accept this nomination. It’s also good to know that I am seen in the media and entertainment industry, and like I always say, let’s make magic and vote.”
bambalelep@sowetan.co.za
