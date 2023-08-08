Creative duo sparks conversation on love with latest movie offering

Film producers Salamina Mosese and Stephina Zwane have sparked a serious conversation with their latest film, Love, Sex & 30 Candles.
The two women tell the story of love and sex through the film that is set to premier on Netflix on August 18. Love, Sex & 30 Candles has stars Bahumi Madisakwane, Gabisile Tshabalala, Candice Modiselle, Lunga Shabalala and Loyiso McDonald, among others. The duo co-owns production company Sorele Media and previously produced productions like Love & Kwaito, Baby Mamas and Home Wrecker.
Mosese, a seasoned TV actor and producer, said Love, Sex & 30 Candles is adapted from Angela Makholwa’s book titled The 30th Candle. It is about a group of friends who are about to turn 30 years and start doing introspection on their careers and life.
Zwane said they opted to explore the subject of love that has been explored several times because they never get tired of it. “Love is complicated, and for centuries we have been trying to figure it out. The movie is about these girls that are turning 30. They start looking at their lives to see whether they have achieved enough or not.
"Some are worried about reaching 30 without being married. The story will appeal across the colour line. The bond of friendship and the journey of self-discovery are universal themes that we hope will touch the hearts of our audience.”
Mosese said: “We are giving somebody a chance to pick what represents her in these characters. We are sparking a conversation and yes, we explore sex and love. It is about friendship, sisterhood and how big these subjects collide with each other, and what does that mean for the friends. We are thrilled to present this film to audiences worldwide.”
Zwane, who also directed the movie, said: “While auditioning, we looked for girls who are 30 or heading towards 30 and who are extremely talented. Since SA is filled with talented actors and actresses, we had a great group of those coming through for auditions. Among the people who were exceptional during the auditions was Bahumi, who plays the role of Nolwazi.”
Creative duo sparks conversation on love with latest movie offering
Story follows lives of friends turning 30
Image: supplied
