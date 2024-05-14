In an apology statement, he wrote: “I feel compelled to respond. I was never raised to disrespect women or treat them the way I did on the show even with the absence of a motherly figure in my life.”
He went on to apologies to all women, especially Lebo, as they were in the experiment together.
“I respect and care about her deeply,” he said.
Nolla said he was undergoing therapy to work on himself and become a better person.
The show’s reunion will be available for streaming on Netflix on Friday, May 24.
The Ultimatum SA's Nolla apologises to Lebo and all women
I can do better, says contestant after betraying partner
Image: NetflixSA: Instagram
“I can do better, and I will do better.” These are the words of controversial cast member, Nolla, who exited Netflix’s The Ultimatum SA, after betraying his partner, Lebo.
The dating show centres around a six-way partner swap that either left couples in tears, forming new bonds or realising that they were made for each other.
Nolla and Lebo broke up and opted to leave the show before completing their trial marriages. This after Nolla was intimate with another cast member of the show, but continuously denied it.
In an apology statement, he wrote: “I feel compelled to respond. I was never raised to disrespect women or treat them the way I did on the show even with the absence of a motherly figure in my life.”
He went on to apologies to all women, especially Lebo, as they were in the experiment together.
“I respect and care about her deeply,” he said.
Nolla said he was undergoing therapy to work on himself and become a better person.
The show’s reunion will be available for streaming on Netflix on Friday, May 24.
‘I have apologised and healed from the experience' - #TheUltimatumSA’s Khanya
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos