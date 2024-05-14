Entertainment

The Ultimatum SA's Nolla apologises to Lebo and all women

I can do better, says contestant after betraying partner

14 May 2024 - 19:17
Nolla and Lebo's whirlwind of a relationship resulted in them exiting The Ultimatum South Africa on Netflix.
Nolla and Lebo's whirlwind of a relationship resulted in them exiting The Ultimatum South Africa on Netflix.
Image: NetflixSA: Instagram

“I can do better, and I will do better.” These are the words of controversial cast member, Nolla, who exited Netflix’s The Ultimatum SA, after betraying his partner, Lebo.

The dating show centres around a six-way partner swap that either left couples in tears, forming new bonds or realising that they were made for each other.

Nolla and Lebo broke up and opted to leave the show before completing their trial marriages. This after Nolla was intimate with another cast member of the show, but continuously denied it.

In an apology statement, he wrote: “I feel compelled to respond. I was never raised to disrespect women or treat them the way I did on the show even with the absence of a motherly figure in my life.”

He went on to apologies to all women, especially Lebo, as they were in the experiment together.

“I respect and care about her deeply,” he said.

Nolla said he was undergoing therapy to work on himself and become a better person.

The show’s reunion will be available for streaming on Netflix on Friday, May 24. 

‘I have apologised and healed from the experience' - #TheUltimatumSA’s Khanya

Local adaptations of international reality franchises have proven to be a huge success on our television screens and Netflix's latest adaptation of ...
Entertainment
2 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

'Doctors don't listen to the doomsayers! Stay in SA': Health minister on the NHI
Message of thanks and relief from George building collapse survivor