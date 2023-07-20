Danilo Mngwengwe – Primary school teacher
Eight youngsters who are the first movers and shakers in their families
We are celebrating their first achievements
Image: STEVE TANCHEL
SMag is all about making dreams come true and our latest digital cover is no different.
Introducing our latest cover stars Khuzani Mpungose, Ross Turner, Wendy Gumede, Danilo Mngwengwe, Logan Lawson, Luyanda Duma, Thandi Mathibela and Cyril Zuma. In collaboration with Standard Bank’s Achieva offering, the eight young and inspirational South Africans bursting with talent grace our cover – a first for them.
They are the first movers and shakers in their families, breaking generational barriers in their own rights. Under the tag-line, Make Your Firsts Last, we are celebrating their first achievements – from purchasing their first car or home to being the first in their families to obtain degrees and scoring their dream gigs.
Khuzani Mpungose – Maskandi singer/songwriter:
It feels good to be part of this and I’m learning new things. I’m also learning that you can be the first. I knew that before but now it is emphasised that I should be proud of being the first person in anything that I’m trying to do. I must fight to be a winner in what I’m doing or whatever I’m planning to do. I was the first maskandi artist to fill the Moses Mabhida stadium. In February I also bought a car (Ford Everest 3.0 V6 4WD Platinum) that was over R1m, and it drives like a million rand.
Ross Turner – Digital content creator and marketer
I’ve always wanted to be on the cover of a magazine. It was for Men’s Health but that was like when I was 18 years old. I used to own a small gym and I would always train for it, but I didn’t get the opportunity, so I wrote it down as a goal to be on a magazine cover. As synchronicity would have it, I’m on a magazine cover now and that is amazing, and I feel exhilarated. [In the spirit of the campaign] I’m going to be paying lobola soon.
Wendy Gumede – Actor, writer, digital content creator and voice-over artist
I started collaborating with Standard Bank about four years ago with a satirical character I have on my online platform called ‘Our Zulu Mom’. And now with this Achieva account, as someone who is experiencing a lot of firsts, they hit me up and asked me if this was something that resonated with me, and I was like, absolutely. I’m in an industry that is very hard to get into especially if you studied for it. I studied film and TV production, media writing and drama and at that time a lot of people cautioned me about how I wouldn’t make money. So, the first time I landed an official writing job was the first that launched every other first. I got hired to be a screenwriter for Bomb Productions and was a writer for Isibaya and then went on to act in it. There is no one in my family who has had the opportunity to pursue a creative career and I’m the first one in my family to even have a job that looked like that.
Image: STEVE TANCHEL
