Win tickets to #BasslineFest featuring a powerhouse of Africa's top artists

Lira's performance is tipped to be particularly memorable: it's her first live show with a full band after two years spent recovering from a stroke.

“I'm so excited and am looking forward to being on stage again,” says the multi-award-winning songstress. “What makes this performance extra special is that not only are we, in SA, celebrating 30 years of democracy, but we are also celebrating the new Lira as well as Bassline's 30th anniversary. I have so much to be grateful for and look forward to seeing you on Africa Day.”

Tickets are priced at R320 for adults and R100 for children aged 3 to 12. They're selling out fast, so don't miss out: book now via Ticketmaster.

Win double tickets to #BasslineFest

Arena Holdings, the publisher of TimesLIVE and SowetanLIVE, is giving away 60 double tickets to Bassline Fest. Each pair of tickets is valued at R640.

To stand a chance to win, all you've got to do is answer this simple question: where is Bassline Fest going to be hosted?

To enter, email your answer, name and contact details to reply@arena.africa by May 21. Don't forget to include the phrase “Bassline Fest” in the subject line.

This article was sponsored by Bassline.