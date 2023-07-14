Actor Mkefe working on skills for directing, producing films

TV and film actor Aphiwe Mkefe is aiming at directing and producing his own films.
Born and raised in Kwa-Langa in Cape Town, Mkefe made an impressive debut in the industry through Mzansi Magic drama series Nkululeko in 2019. Young as he was, Mkefe was thrown into the deep end portraying a lead role of Nkululeko Zwai. The young lad carried the story throughout and did justice in bringing the character of Nkululeko to life.
Consequently, he has acted in other film productions while learning more behind the scenes skills. The 29-year old is not satisfied to be just an actor. He wants to explore film production and directing. In the few years of being in the industry, Mkefe has been involved in the production of films, some of which will debut on different platforms before the year ends.
“The bigger vision is to be a global star. I have realised that local TV tends to be limiting, especially if you want to play in the international arena. Now that I have the grasp of how the industry operates, I want to focus on films and stage shows that will go beyond our borders.
“The few films that I have done, which includes Lakutshon’ilanga directed by Phumi Morare, won an international award. That experience opened my mind about the international world. Secondly, I have always wanted to produce films. I have been learning more about them and sourcing funding for films.”
While pushing his passion, Mkefe landed another big role in a theatre production Letters of Hope that opened yesterday at South African State Theatre in Pretoria. The musical production is adapted from the award-winning film Letters of Hope that premiered in 2019. It opened on July 11 and will run until July 23.
Mkefe plays the main role of Jeremiah, a 16-year-old who aspires to be a policeman. The story is set in 1976 apartheid SA. Following his father’s death, Jeremiah uncovers his father’s secret courier service, delivering letters from freedom fighters in exile and prison to their families. The young protagonist faces a difficult choice: will he continue his father’s mission and deliver hope to those in need?
“The rehearsals have been going well and we are ready for the opening. We are ready. Letters of Hope is about Jeremiah, a young kid who is doing his final year at high school and he uncovers his father’s secret. The story is about families, apartheid and its heroes.”
“The story is still very relevant and critical. Remember there is not much written about our history. Secondly, the production becomes one of the few stage plays adapted from a film after Tsotsi by Athol Fugard and Sarafina by Mbongeni Ngema. The play opens at the right time when the country is about to celebrate Nelson Mandela day on July 18. We are educating young people about the history of the country.”
Mkefe admits that portraying the role of Jeremiah was not easy at all. The actor had to do research to understand the mindset of a young person who grew up during the apartheid era.
“It was not easy, I had to do a lot of research in terms of looking back to our history and how youth of the time behaved and their ideologies. I was once a young man but I did not grow up during the apartheid era. I grew-up in a free SA. But portraying the role has taught me a lot bout South African history as a result I’m very patriotic now. In stories of apartheid, we only hear about the popular struggle icons but we hear little about people on the ground who played a major role in the struggle.”
Mkefe who is acting alongside seasoned actors such as Sibulele Gcilitshana and Hlengiwe Lushaba Madlala is grateful for the opportunity to work with an experienced team. He defines the moment as a learning phase for him.
The actor fell in love with acting at a young age after her aunt who worked for SABC took him to her work and showed him how shows are created. Mkefe was able to witness the making of shows like Muvhango and Generations which inspired him to pursue the career. After completing his grade 12 at Pinelands High School in Cape Town, he went to the Afda film school to study theatre and screen performance. He also did a degree in film writing and directing.
