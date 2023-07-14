Speaking to Sowetan's sister publication TshisaLIVE at the press briefing, Boity said this step in her music career was her “rebirth”.
“From the moment this opportunity presented itself I was super excited to be a part of something so special and I'm looking forward to the world seeing what I have to offer. I've been in studio for a few months and I can't wait to shake the game up with new music that's coming soon,” she said.
“I am excited about dropping my new album under this new collaboration,” said Zikode.
Bantwini said Aline will address some of the frustrations artists deal with in the music industry.
“The dream we always had was to see us here. Aline is the only company that acknowledges artists in the music business. It is not about giving artists contracts but pushing their music.
“Aline will address the frustration artists previously faced and help them grow beyond South Africa and Africa. We’ve walked the walk and talked the talk – we are artists.”
Bantwini recently appealed to sport, arts and culture minister Zizi Kodwa to play his role in bettering the lives of those in the entertainment industry.
“We are frustrated as a country. We are looking up to you. Our people voted for you to lead us. We need your guidance and support for us to address every issue we are faced with in the country, because we have no other home. This is our home. We have lived here and we are going to die here,” he said.
“We know you just assumed the position of arts and culture and we believe sport, arts and culture are the only answer to bringing people together. Social cohesion and change come with sports, music and arts. Every other portfolio comes after, but you are a unifier.”
'It will help artists grow beyond SA and Africa'
Bantwini, Zikode and Boity join new talent agency
Image: Gallo Images / Oupa Bopape
Grammy-award winners Zakes Bantwini and Nomcebo Zikode and rapper Boity have been unveiled as flagship acts under new talent management agency Aline.
The agency produces live shows, content and experiential events and concerts, among other things.
It is a partnership with The Music Arena, Arena Holdings' music division, Gallo Records and Independent Media Group Africa.
“We represent storytellers who shape culture while accelerating their growth through deepening connections with consumers and forging partnerships across entertainment and media as we position our clients for success. We’re indebted to Arena Holdings chair Tshepo Mahloele for believing in us and bringing this vision to life,” said Aline CEO Sibo Mhlungu.
“This speaks to a new dawn in talent management, event production, arts, film and music. Locally developed and globally competitive content coming from the continent to the world by world class media and entertainment practitioners who have worked tirelessly to perfect their craft and market-related standards.”
