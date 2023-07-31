Mapantsula, a film that showed in SA for the first time last week after having been banned by the apartheid government 35 years ago, has walked away with a lifetime achievement award. Its writer and director Oliver Schmitz says the win is for all those who were involved in its making.
The movie, which features stars like Thembi Mtshali-Jones, the late Mesh Mapetla and Thomas Mogotlane, was honoured with the award at the Durban International Film Festival, which ended on Sunday.
The festival is organised by the Centre for Creative Arts at the University of KwaZulu-Natal.
Schmitz, who is based in Berlin, said: “I don't take this win just for myself. It's a recognition for everybody who worked on this film, and a lot of the talent in the film was not valued as much as it should have been back then.
“Life was hard for those actors, and they never completely got the recognition that they should have got in those times, you know. The whole point of why we're releasing it again is to say, this is SA's best talent from those years. Let’s honour and respect them and let the memories live on.”
He said he was excited, adding that the movie previously received a Film of the Decade Award at the South African Film and Television Awards.
“But this is a new screening for everybody and there's been so much work put into restoring the film. It's almost been like making the film again. I saw the comments of young people who watched it in Durban this morning and I'm very appreciative and passed it on to actors and cast members.
“We will be releasing the film in cinemas on August 18.”
Mapantsula director dedicates award to cast
‘Life was hard for those actors’
Image: Supplied
Khumalo returns to stage with classic play exploring apartheid
"I'm pleased that a young generation can relate to the film and feel this is relevant. It's emotional because most of those actors have died." Magotlane died in December 1993.
Schmitz added: "It's not just about people who are still here, it's about their families also. I hope they can come to see the film."
