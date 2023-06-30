Curtains fall for Connie Chiume aka Sonto on ‘Gomora’

Following the announcement in April that drama series Gomora had been canned, Mzansi has been witnessing the cast leave the show, with veteran actress Connie Chiume’s character, Sonto, being next in line.
Director Thabang Moleya shared a clip of the visibly emotional actress where the cast and crew were bidding her farewell.
She said Gomora’s cast and crew were like a big family.
“I’m going to miss the people that I have been working with. Four years is such a long time.
“You get to bond, to know and understand one another; that’s the first thing I’m going to miss,” Chiume said.
“Another would be the team that we were working with, from actors to the crew. We were working with very professional people who made sure that the stories that were written appear as is.
“That’s why Gomora, even after four years as it is ending, it is still on the number one spot. So I'm going to miss that creativity and professionalism among my colleagues and just being able to work together, you know, those interpersonal relationships.”
Chiume said she had enjoyed playing Sonto, a character that was unfamiliar to her.
“Our job is to tell stories and portray characters. I actually really enjoyed Sonto.”
The last episode of Gomora airs on October 20.
The year 2022 marked the beginning of a list of lifetime achievement awards honouring the veteran actress.
One was from the Royalty Soapie Awards and another from the annual GQ Men of the Year awards, where she was presented with the Hennessy VSOP Privilège Lifetime Achievement Award.
The Black Panther star was also honoured at the Hollywood and African Prestigious Awards and 16th SA Film and Television Awards.
“I’ve chosen acting not because of the awards that came after.
“When I chose it I didn’t even know there were such things as awards at the time.
“I had a passion for it, I still do.
“I got into acting because I loved it, because I thought that’s how God wired me.
“Seeing all the results and awards that are coming in gives me pleasure to say that I’ve done well, and it means people can recognise that.
“And it also says to me you are being challenged to do even better than what you have been doing.”
Chiume said she never thought she would be an internationally renowned actress starring in a Hollywood blockbuster, especially coming from Welkom in the Free State.
“I remember as a child I used to tell my parents that I would go overseas and that time it was a distant dream.
“That is why they say the power of attraction is there. When you say things with your mouth and you mean them from the depth of your heart, and you work towards them, you will actually reach them.
“But I never really thought it would happen. When I started acting my intention was not to go into Hollywood, I was doing things step by step, and ultimately God brought it to me.”
There’s no stopping the legendary actress now. She shared that she was heading to New Orleans in the US to network.
The Connie Chiume Foundation announced it would be introducing the “Essence of SA” cultural exchange programme.
“I’m going there to showcase SA talent, to establish relationships with the creatives that side for future collaborations and intercultural things that we can do together.
“That’s the purpose of this trip.”
– TshisaLIVE
