Curtain to fall on TV drama Gomora in October

Producers hail ‘incredible journey’

11 April 2023 - 16:49
Emmanuel Tjiya S Mag Editor-in-chief
Gomora actors, Sicelo Buthelezi and Ntobeko Sishi wearing pieces designed by Ole Ledimo for the S1981 collection.
Image: Steve Tanchel

Popular daily drama Gomora will come to an end in October, Mzansi Magic has confirmed.

The telenovela, depicting the hustle and bustle of Alexandra township, joins a long-stream of recently canned shows including Legacy, The River, The Queen, DiepCity, Durban Gen and Imbewu.

The show that is pay broadcaster DStv’s most-watched show, introduced new talent including Sicelo Buthelezi, Ntobeko Sishi, Siphesihle Ndaba and Ama Qamata when it rocked the small screen after it premiered at the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020. It also revitalised the careers of screen veterans such as Connie Chiume, Zolisa Xaluva, Katlego Danke, Thembi Seete and Sannah Mchunu.

“We are committed to bringing the best content to our viewers and, as such, we have to be responsive to their changing needs and preferences,” said Shirley Adonisi, director of local entertainment channels at M-Net.

“This means that we have to bid farewell to beloved shows like Gomora, but we are excited to bring you new, fresh and exciting content.

“It’s been an incredible three years since Gomora first aired on Mzansi Magic. The show has captivated audiences across the country and we are proud to be part of its legacy. We thank the cast and crew of Gomora for their incredible work and dedication.”

The last episode of Gomora will air on October 20. 

Gomora has always been a show that transcended the screen. These characters and stories will live in the hearts and homes of many people for years to come. A truly memorable show which we will look back on with a sense of fulfillment, knowing we brought light to these important stories,” said Leanne Khumalo, executive producer of the show.

Gomora has been an incredible journey, paved with many special milestones and memories. When we started this show, we were on the brink of lockdown. The crew and cast formed a special bond during this time. Gomora grew into a family and this power dynamic was shared and experienced on screen.”

