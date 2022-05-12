I almost took my own life 20 years ago, Chiume reveals at Gomora actor Sibusiso memorial

Seasoned TV actor Connie Chiume has revealed that she almost took her own life 20 years ago.

She was speaking at Gomora star Sibusiso Zubane's memorial service held at the Joburg Theatre on Thursday afternoon. Zubane, who portrayed the role of Sdumo in Gomora, apparently committed suicide last week.

Chiume said she almost committed suicide after her daughter died while she was feeding her. After the incident, Chiume said she was suicidal and even people around her were not aware of her thoughts.

In a very emotional service where people broke down constantly, Chiume said a demonic spirit that had taken over her body wanted her to commit suicide. She said through prayer she conquered the demonic thoughts.

"It's so difficult to stand here and speak about a young talent and young creative like Siya. A child that we were still looking forward to see where he is going. We are hurt by his departure. I understand what his parents are going through because I almost took my own life.