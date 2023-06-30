Grandpa tried dousing off fire to save kids while waiting for EMS
Two little boys die when unattended candle sets bedroom alight
The grandfather of two children who died in a house fire has told of how he battled the blaze alone with a bucket after he was woken up by their mother’s hysterical cry for help.
Siphiwe Khumalo, one, and his brother Austin Khumalo, five, were killed when a fire engulfed their bedroom in Snake Park, Soweto, at about 2am on Thursday...
Grandpa tried dousing off fire to save kids while waiting for EMS
Two little boys die when unattended candle sets bedroom alight
The grandfather of two children who died in a house fire has told of how he battled the blaze alone with a bucket after he was woken up by their mother’s hysterical cry for help.
Siphiwe Khumalo, one, and his brother Austin Khumalo, five, were killed when a fire engulfed their bedroom in Snake Park, Soweto, at about 2am on Thursday...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos