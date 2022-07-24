Former Rhythm City actor Mncedisi Baldwin Shabangu has died.
The actor, known for his small screen roles and stage performances, is said to have died in the early hours of Sunday morning. The cause of his sudden death is still unknown. He was 53 years old.
Industry friend and colleague, Sello Maake ka Ncube, said: "This is just a very sad loss of a life that has a domino effect on the industry. Mncedisi was not an industry to the family but a father, a son or even an uncle. To his family I send my heartfelt condolences."
Recalling the times he worked with the actor, Maake ka Ncube said it was in the year 2000 when they both starred in Market Theatre play Call Us Crazy, directed by Josias Dos Moleele, who was fresh from tertiary.
“Moleele approached me saying he was looking for an actor to feature in his upcoming play and I availed myself, only to find Mncedisi was already there,” he said.
The pair subsequently won the FNB Vita Awards for their performances in the play. “We also worked together in the Rivonia Trial. The last time I saw him was when he was performing in a Athol Fugard play The Blood Knot in Cape Town while I was shooting Blood and Water. He gave a sterling performance,” he said.
The fallen star is widely known for his role on e.tv’s soapie Rhythm City as Khulekani and has also featured on SABC 3’s The Lab.
The SAFTA award-winning actor has also written, directed and acted on various stage plays such as Asinamali, The Suitcase, Vuka Machel, Mooi Street Moves, Barbershop and many more.
Shabangu hails from KaNyamazane in Mpumalanga.
MalibaA@sowetan.co.za
Maake ka Ncube mourns former Rhythm City actor Baldwin Shabangu
'This is just a very sad loss of a life'
Image: ALON SKUY
Former Rhythm City actor Mncedisi Baldwin Shabangu has died.
The actor, known for his small screen roles and stage performances, is said to have died in the early hours of Sunday morning. The cause of his sudden death is still unknown. He was 53 years old.
Industry friend and colleague, Sello Maake ka Ncube, said: "This is just a very sad loss of a life that has a domino effect on the industry. Mncedisi was not an industry to the family but a father, a son or even an uncle. To his family I send my heartfelt condolences."
Recalling the times he worked with the actor, Maake ka Ncube said it was in the year 2000 when they both starred in Market Theatre play Call Us Crazy, directed by Josias Dos Moleele, who was fresh from tertiary.
“Moleele approached me saying he was looking for an actor to feature in his upcoming play and I availed myself, only to find Mncedisi was already there,” he said.
The pair subsequently won the FNB Vita Awards for their performances in the play. “We also worked together in the Rivonia Trial. The last time I saw him was when he was performing in a Athol Fugard play The Blood Knot in Cape Town while I was shooting Blood and Water. He gave a sterling performance,” he said.
The fallen star is widely known for his role on e.tv’s soapie Rhythm City as Khulekani and has also featured on SABC 3’s The Lab.
The SAFTA award-winning actor has also written, directed and acted on various stage plays such as Asinamali, The Suitcase, Vuka Machel, Mooi Street Moves, Barbershop and many more.
Shabangu hails from KaNyamazane in Mpumalanga.
MalibaA@sowetan.co.za
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos