Market Theatre toasts 45 years of crafting SA's struggle story

Veterans hail rich history

It was just three days after the June 16 Student Uprising in 1976 when the Market Theatre in Newtown, Johannesburg, opened its doors as an anti-racism theatre space.



The theatre was founded by Barney Simon and Mannie Manim as a platform to tell struggle stories. It hosted anti-apartheid plays like Woza Albert, Asinamali, Bopha, Sophiatown, You Strike the Woman You Strike a Rock, Born in the RSA, Black Dog – Inj’emnyama, and on Saturday it celebrated a milestone, its 45 years of its existence...