Mashaba and Sello toast to different ‘40th milestones’
Gospel sensation and actor celebrated on Africa Day
The year gospel sensation Winnie Mashaba was born – 40 years ago – was the year that her good friend and veteran actor Sello Maake Ka-Ncube launched his illustrious career as a performer.
Last night, as part of Africa Day, the 60-year-old The Queen star and Go Tseba Jehova singer celebrated their milestones in a virtual concert called 40 Years of God’s Mercy...
