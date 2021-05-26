Mashaba and Sello toast to different ‘40th milestones’

Gospel sensation and actor celebrated on Africa Day

The year gospel sensation Winnie Mashaba was born – 40 years ago – was the year that her good friend and veteran actor Sello Maake Ka-Ncube launched his illustrious career as a performer.



Last night, as part of Africa Day, the 60-year-old The Queen star and Go Tseba Jehova singer celebrated their milestones in a virtual concert called 40 Years of God’s Mercy...