Actor's Mzansi Act Now work about toxic masculinity

Maake Ka-Ncube has always fought GBV from the front

Veteran actor Sello Maake Ka-Ncube believes that he has always led by example when it comes to combating gender-based violence (GBV).



So Maake Ka-Ncube holds that his involvement as spokesperson for anti-GBV movement Mzansi Act Now is not performative and reactionary to the surge of femicide cases during the Covid-19 lockdown...