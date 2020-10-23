Actor's Mzansi Act Now work about toxic masculinity
Maake Ka-Ncube has always fought GBV from the front
Veteran actor Sello Maake Ka-Ncube believes that he has always led by example when it comes to combating gender-based violence (GBV).
So Maake Ka-Ncube holds that his involvement as spokesperson for anti-GBV movement Mzansi Act Now is not performative and reactionary to the surge of femicide cases during the Covid-19 lockdown...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.