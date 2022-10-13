×

South Africa

Regional conference was legitimate, says ANC

Confirmation of rule a result of bona fide misunderstanding, says Stretch

13 October 2022 - 08:14
Nomazima Nkosi Senior reporter

The ANC in the Eastern Cape has welcomed high court judge Igna Stretch's decision to rescind her last week's ruling that 37 branch general meetings held in the ANC region of Dr WB Rubusana (Buffalo City) were unlawful.

The decision had possible implications on the legitimacy of ANC provincial chairperson Oscar Mabuyane's win at the provincial conference on May...

