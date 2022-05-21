'She is OK now, she feels no pain' — Yvonne Chaka Chaka pays tribute to Deborah Fraser

SA music legend Yvonne Chaka Chaka has paid tribute to Deborah Fraser, reflecting on her last conversations with the star.

Taking the podium at the Station Venue in Durban on Saturday morning, Yvonne recounted a chat she had with Deborah three weeks ago.

“She said gogo I will be OK. She is OK now, she feels no pain, no one is hurting her and no one is giving her a headache.”

Yvonne said Deborah thanked those close to her. When Yvonne asked “why she spoke like she was dying”, Deborah laughed and said she would be OK.

Deborah died last Sunday at Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital surrounded by family, after a short illness.

Yvonne said Deborah's music would live on, even though the government does not always appreciate artists.

“To the music industry, Deborah has done a lot. It is just a pity that sometimes our government does not appreciate or support a lot of creatives. It is our job to band together.”

She thanked Deborah's family for “giving us a superstar”, and promised not to abandon them.

“We will be there for you,” she added.