Basadi in Music Awards celebrates women’s contribution to industry

CEO Hloni Modise, the PR team responsible for birthing these awards, said the ceremony had been a dormant dream of hers for the longest time and was activated during the hard lockdown period, when she needed to distract herself

The Basadi in Music Awards, a first of its kind women-focused awards ceremony, will be launched tonight at the Joburg Theatre, in Braamfontein.



Speaking to HM Entertainment’s CEO Hloni Modise, the PR team responsible for birthing these awards, she said the ceremony had been a dormant dream of hers for the longest time and was activated during the hard lockdown period, when she needed to distract herself...