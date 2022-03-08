Basadi in Music Awards celebrates women’s contribution to industry
The Basadi in Music Awards, a first of its kind women-focused awards ceremony, will be launched tonight at the Joburg Theatre, in Braamfontein.
Speaking to HM Entertainment’s CEO Hloni Modise, the PR team responsible for birthing these awards, she said the ceremony had been a dormant dream of hers for the longest time and was activated during the hard lockdown period, when she needed to distract herself...
