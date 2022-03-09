IN PICS | Inaugural Basadi in Music Awards launched in style
The launch of the inaugural Basadi in Music Awards ceremony went down in style on Tuesday night at the Joburg Theatre in Braamfontein.
The do was honoured by a host of impressive guests from City of Johannesburg myor Mpho Phalatse to businesswoman Johanna Mukoki, musician Ihashi Elimhlophe (real name Bheki Ngcobo) accompanied by his wife Linah Ngcobo and daughter Ntombi Ngcobo-Mzolo and veteran singer Abigail Kubheka, who also gave a speech.
The 82-year-old singer, dressed in black and gold, expressed pride in what women have achieved, also appreciating the immense transformation that has taken place within the music industry, especially for women.
"I am so proud of you girls. I am very proud of you because there was a time when women would be perceived as the "gift of the givers". You get a job because you have given something.
"But we've got the power. A woman has got the power," said Kubheka, adding that men and women need to live harmoniously because both genders need each other.
"But please give us our place. Give us space because that's all we need," she said. "Just to be here means everything to me. Unfortunately my sisters, my peers are not here to see this," she said.
Radio personality Penny Lebyane said she supported the awards because she herself is a woman in music.
"I work in radio and without music I would not be on it. I fell in love with a woman in music and that helped me discover myself and my voice, my passions, my sassiness. The Basadi in Music is an extension of me and that is why I'm here," she said.
The South African Music Performance Rights Association (SAMPRA) was one of the key sponsors of the awards. Its chief marketing officer Tiyani Maluleke said the work that has been started is to be commended.
"We'd like to commend you on this momentous achievement and we look forward to a great and lasting partnership. As team SAMPRA, we are incredibly proud to be part of this brand because of everything it represents and everything it seeks to achieve," said Maluleke.
Performers at the launch party included the energetic Makhadzi, Holly Ray, Dr Winnie Mashaba, Amapiano sensation Boohle and the sultry Brenda Mtambo.
Nominees will be announced soon, with the main event scheduled in August.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.