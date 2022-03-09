IN PICS | Inaugural Basadi in Music Awards launched in style

The launch of the inaugural Basadi in Music Awards ceremony went down in style on Tuesday night at the Joburg Theatre in Braamfontein.

The do was honoured by a host of impressive guests from City of Johannesburg myor Mpho Phalatse to businesswoman Johanna Mukoki, musician Ihashi Elimhlophe (real name Bheki Ngcobo) accompanied by his wife Linah Ngcobo and daughter Ntombi Ngcobo-Mzolo and veteran singer Abigail Kubheka, who also gave a speech.

The 82-year-old singer, dressed in black and gold, expressed pride in what women have achieved, also appreciating the immense transformation that has taken place within the music industry, especially for women.

"I am so proud of you girls. I am very proud of you because there was a time when women would be perceived as the "gift of the givers". You get a job because you have given something.