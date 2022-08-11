What Makhadzi missed on her first international tour

Makhadzi adds that she was able to zone into herself on her off-days to write new music that she hopes to record now that she's back home.
Limpopo dance queen Makhadzi landed back home yesterday from her first international tour and what she missed the most was her speciality dish of sour pap with mogodu (tripe).
The Ghanama hitmaker tells SMag that the secret ingredient to the exotic dish is putting a bit of vinegar in the porridge. She also missed indulging on mopane worms and morogo (African spinach) while on her global tour.
Makhadzi has for over a month been introducing her unique sound to a new market in Canada and then wrapped up her tour in the UK.
“I knew I’d miss being home, so I packed a few ingredients that I’d use to cook the food that I wanted... After leaving Canada for the UK, I asked my manager to move me into an apartment instead of a hotel. I knew that staying in an apartment would give me a sense of home. I could use the stove whenever I wanted and cook whatever I liked,” Makhadzi says.
The 26-year-old singer admits that she also missed that feeling of being recognised at every corner in SA.
“Most people there don’t know how I look, they just know the name and the music, not particularly my face – that’s why most of them came in their numbers and sold out my shows, they just wanted to finally see the person behind the voice,” she shares.
Makhadzi adds that she was able to zone into herself on her off-days to write new music that she hopes to record now that she's back home.
The singer kicked off her tour in Canada where she performed four shows in different cities, she then flew to the UK to perform another four shows, an experience Makhadzi swears will live with her forever.
“I must also say that not being easily spotted was a freeing feeling to a certain extent. If I wasn’t performing on stage, I would walk the streets without hearing any noise from fans, I’m not saying I don’t appreciate the love but being in a foreign land where not a lot of people know you was like a vacation but with a structured performance schedule.
“It’s one thing to fill up a venue in the continent where you’re from, but it’s another thing to sell out in a country way far from home," she says.
“During my first show, the crowd made me cry, especially when I performed some of my older songs. I wasn’t expecting them to know the songs. They were singing along to every song I performed, it showed me that these people were real fans who have been following my music journey."
Makhadzi says the love she received proved to her that music has no language and can transcend across borders.
“I went to a few nightclubs during my time in Canada, I wanted to experience how they partied. I also went to Vancouver beach which I truly enjoyed," she says.
“Places such as these are the ones we would see on television and for a village girl like me to be able to visit is such a blessing. I never knew I’d ever be here doing what I love, which is performing.”
The singer didn’t fly solo, she travelled with her dancers, managing team and even met up with her on-and-off musician boyfriend Master KG.
During some of her shows, the lovebirds shared the stage together.
“When Master KG and I are on stage, we know we have to be strictly professional because we need to give the crowd the energy they deserve but in essence, it was truly nice performing with him on such a big stage," Makhadzi says.
“He has been touring abroad, so the experience wasn’t as mind-blowing for him. He is a big fan of mine and so am I of him. I’m really happy with our relationship and how we’ve grown throughout the years.”
