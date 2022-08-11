SPOTLIGHT | Idris Elba in terrifying ‘Beast’; Hindi take on ‘Forest Gump’; Khanyi Mbau gets roasted

This week’s episode of Spotlight spans genres from suspense thrillers to a heartfelt comedy drama on the big screen, as well as great local reality, comedy and exciting upcoming series on streaming platforms.

Beast is a new suspense thriller on at cinemas from August 12, filmed entirely in SA and starring award-winning Idris Elba and local actor Sharlto Copley. It features the widowed Dr Daniels (Elba) on a safari trip with his daughters, in search of healing. What’s meant to be a bonding family holiday quickly turns into a fearsome fight for survival against predator and poachers.

From pulse-pounding to heart-warming, we take a look at the Indian remake of Forest Gump in Laal Singh Chaddha. Like its American predecessor, it’s about the journey of a simple man seeing historic events unfold, but with an Indian twist. Aamir Khan plays the title role, with Kareena Kappor co-starring and a guest appearance by the one and only Shah Rukh Khan. A beautiful, heartfelt romance.

Don’t miss Spotlight’s compilation of amazing local content on Showmax and Netflix, such as Mohale — On the Record (now streaming on Showmax), countered by Living The Dream with Somizi, season 5. Also on this platform is Khanyi Mbau’s Comedy Central Roast, streaming uncensored from August 15.

Netflix’s smorgasbord of local productions coming to smaller screens includes the Afrikaans series Ludik — a racy action series starring Arnold Vosloo (August 26). For the December holidays, there’s family fun and feuds in the sequel How to Ruin Christmas: The Baby Shower to look forward to. Don’t forget the current Netflix hit Justice Served, and the fun fact or fiction weekly quiz on TimesLIVE.